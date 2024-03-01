Initiative advances digital citizenship

Mr Somchai, left, and Mr Varawut join forces to develop people's digital skills via AIS's 'Aunjai Cyber' course.

Advanced Info Service Plc (AIS) has collaborated with the Social Development and Human Security Ministry to address cybersecurity challenges by equipping the ministry's personnel and the public with digital intelligence skills through its "Aunjai Cyber" syllabus.

According to AIS chief executive Somchai Lertsutiwong, the collaboration is a significant partnership with a government agency that plays a crucial role in improving people's lives and security, with AIS providing the syllabus.

By equipping ministry personnel with essential digital skills and cybersecurity knowledge, they can effectively disseminate this information to the public, said Mr Somchai at the signing ceremony for the pact. Other partners include the Mental Health Department and King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi.

The collaborative effort ensures the content of the syllabus is adjusted to meet the essential digital citizen skills of each learner group.

For example, the course specifically incorporates enhanced knowledge of the Personal Data Protection Act for organisational workforces, exceeding the content offered in the public course.

Mr Somchai said the initiative aims to empower Thais to become responsible digital citizens who can securely navigate online environments.

By increasing awareness and understanding of cyberthreats, the project seeks to elevate the digital wellness of the Thai people, ensuring they can stay informed and protected online, said Mr Somchai.

To date, more than 320,000 Thais have accessed and benefited from the programme.

Varawut Silpa-archa, social development and human security minister, said cybercrime poses a significant threat, causing substantial harm to society.

Addressing this urgent issue requires collaboration across all sectors. The ministry has committed to improving the quality of life and security for Thai citizens, actively fostering cooperation to equip the public with essential digital skills for safe online interaction.

This collaboration with AIS will see the syllabus delivered to over 11,000 ministry employees, enhancing their digital skills and preparing them to share this knowledge with the public, Mr Varawut added.