Workshop aims to raise tourism status

Mr Srettha recently announced the vision for the 'Ignite Thailand' project that aims to develop Thailand as a global hub in eight sectors, including tourism, by 2030.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is preparing to organise a workshop for both the public and private sectors this month on elevating Thailand to a global tourism hub by 2030.

Concrete strategic plans are expected from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin by the middle of this month.

According to Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol instructed affiliated ministry agencies to conduct a practical workshop to address the "Ignite Thailand" vision recently announced by the premier, which aims to develop Thailand as a global hub in eight sectors by 2030, including in tourism.

The workshop is scheduled for March 12-14, with strategic plans presented to the premier for consideration on March 15.

"Ms Sudawan directed the TAT to take the lead in inviting both public and private sector organisations in the tourism industry to provide their insights on achieving the tourism hub goal," said Ms Thapanee.

"The purpose is to gather opinions on what needs to be done to achieve the goal, formulate strategic plans and have the prime minister declare them in March, in line with Mr Srettha's plan to make Thailand an aviation hub."

She said the organisations invited to participate include all units of the Tourism and Sports Ministry, such as the Tourism Department, Thailand Privilege Card Co, the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, as well as aviation-related alliances such as the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, the Airports Department, Airports of Thailand Plc and U-Tapao airport's management committee.

Companies in the tourism and aviation sectors are also invited, said Ms Thapanee.

Topics for the workshop include upgrading main and secondary cities to tourist destinations, leveraging soft power to develop tourism in every province, pushing Thailand as an entertainment hub to host global festivals, advocating for an "Asean One Visa Free" policy similar to the EU, creating new tourist destinations and removing regulatory obstacles to tourism.

"To make Thailand a global hub for tourism, the TAT cannot do it alone. It requires cooperation from all sectors. Everyone must be a hero, whether it is provincial governors, local administrative organisations, provincial administrative organisations, tambon administrative organisations, companies or local residents," she said.

"Everyone must stand up and work together to create readiness in each city to become a tourist destination. Following that, the TAT will seek to convince tourists to visit those areas."