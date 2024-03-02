Gold prices up B400 to B35,200

Current gold prices are noted as highest this year

Domestic gold prices rise to a record high of 35,200 baht weight of gold bars on Saturday, up 400 from a day earlier. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Gold Traders Association on Saturday morning announced buying prices for gold ornaments at 34,473.84 baht per baht weight and for gold bars at 35,100 baht per baht weight.

The selling prices were set at 35,700 baht per baht weight for gold ornaments and 35,200 baht per baht weight for gold bars.

This means gold prices rose 400 baht from Friday’s close, the highest this year.

The buying prices on Friday closed at 34,079.68 baht per baht weight for gold ornaments, and 34,700 baht per baht weight for gold bars.

The selling prices closed at 35,300 baht per baht weight for gold ornaments, and 34,800 for gold bars.