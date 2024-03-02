Thailand closer to trade deal with non-EU countries

Pact with four-country group led by Switzerland could be ready by year-end, says envoy

The double-deck “Ville de Geneve” train of the Swiss railway operator SBB is seen at the central station in Zurich. Switzerland’s expertise in transport technology makes it a potential candidate to invest more in Thailand, says the government. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand is moving closer to concluding a free-trade agreement with four non-EU countries — Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein — under the banner of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Pimchanok Pitfield, Thailand’s ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), held informal talks on Thursday with Helene Budliger Artieda, director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs of Switzerland, to discuss the ongoing negotiations, said the Department of International Trade Promotion at the Ministry of Commerce.

Following the meeting, Ms Pimchanok appeared optimistic that the negotiations would be concluded on by the end of this year, the statement said.

Ms Pimchanok also urged the Swiss side to heighten trade and investment cooperation with Thailand, for the sake of both nations’ mutual economic benefit.

Now that Thailand is gearing up for more transport infrastructure development, the country encourages Switzerland and other nations in the EFTA to invest in these projects, she added. These European countries have expertise in advanced technology that could benefit Thailand.