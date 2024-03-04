ThaiBev embraces ESG for a sustainable future

Tongjai: Hails 2019 'Samui Model'

Thai Beverage Plc (ThaiBev) has unveiled its strategies for all-dimension sustainability, reinforcing its role as a leading organisation in enhancing sustainable development through all of its business operations.

Tongjai Thanachanan, Executive Vice President and Chief of Sustainability and Strategy, said the company's focus is on building a business along with fostering sustainability through "Enabling Sustainable Growth" (ESG) strategies, with goals covering environmental, social, and governance aspects.

ThaiBev's ESG strategies are deployed at three levels: within the organisation, through coordination with partners, and by creating public platforms.

A royal pledge to "continue, preserve and extend for the benefit and happiness of the people" by His Majesty the King and the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great have been adopted as the guideline.

The environmental goals include achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 and increasing the proportion of renewable energy to 50%.

The social and governance goals include increasing the proportion of health-focused products to 80% by 2030 and requiring strategic partners to have codes of conduct.

Ms Tongjai said that ThaiBev, along with its partners and eight organisations, jointly established the Thailand Supply Chain Network (TSCN) in 2019 to facilitate the exchange of knowledge on sustainable development for the benefit of all partners.

Regarding community cooperation, Ms Tongjai said Thai Beverage Recycle (TBR) has been working with local administrative bodies and partners in reducing waste, with the "Samui Model" initiated in 2019 has generated more than 10 million baht in revenue for local scrap collectors yearly.

The initiative was expanded to Koh Si Chang in Chon Buri last year with cooperation from the Thailand Institute of Packaging and Recycling Management for Sustainable Development (TIPMSE) and local administrative organisations.

The project is being planned in Koh Lan and Koh Samet.

Another key project involves the annual donation of 200,000 blankets to remote communities in the north and northeast.

The company has been using recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) to produce eco-friendly blankets, bringing a total of 30,400,000 PET bottles into the recycling process over the past four years.

ThaiBev has been a driving force in creating public platforms, notably the Sustainability Expo (SX), which has been held for four years.

More than 246 private and public organisations, both domestic and foreign, have participated, helping to raise awareness about sustainability.

The company also joined the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for Climate Change and Water Security, which is one of the most recognised global reporting for climate change.

The company obtained an A- score in both categories.

In 2023, ThaiBev received the highest score, 91 out of 100, in the beverage industry from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

It is now the sixth consecutive year that the company has received the highest score.

It was also the only firm in the beverage industry that was included in the Emerging Markets Index in 2023.