THAI to fly to Perth, Colombo and Kerala

Thai Airways International (THAI) will begin services to Perth in Western Australia and to Colombo in Sri Lanka on March 31, and to Cochin airport, which serves Kochi city in Kerala, southwestern India, on April 2.

Chief commercial officer Korakot Chatasingha said on Monday that the service from Bangkok to Perth would be daily. The airline already flies to Melbourne and Sydney in Australia.

On the Bangkok-Perth route the airline will use a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with 22 Royal Silk Class seats.

The new service to Colombo will also be daily, using an Airbus 320-200 with 12 Economy Plus seats.

There will be three weekly flights to Kochi, the airline's ninth destination in India - after Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Gaya. The airline will use an Airbus 320-200 with 174 Economy Class seats on he Kochi route.