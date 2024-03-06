Samsung eyes enterprise device market

Mr Panupat says businesses should provide employees with more choices of tools to streamline productivity and enhance their work.

Samsung has introduced new smart devices and solutions to expand in the local corporate user base and seek growth opportunities beyond the mature consumer device market.

"The company projects revenue from mobile devices for the enterprise market to expand 20% this year," said Panupat Kasemsuk, head of B2B mobile experience at Thai Samsung Electronics Co.

Mr Panupat said business customers account for 5% of the local smartphone market, compared with 15-20% in developed markets like Europe and the US. This offers a huge opportunity to Samsung's mobile devices which are designed for enterprise use, he said.

According to the company's survey of 1,440 firms in Asia-Pacific, including Thailand, 89% of respondents said mobile devices are key contributors to strong business performance.

Some 82% of surveyed business have a flexible workplace strategy and 13% will deploy the strategy in the coming 12 months.

"Every business should prioritise communications, privacy and secure data," Mr Panupat said.

Samsung introduced Galaxy for Work, a full range of smart devices, solutions and services for corporate users with a two-year warranty, plus security software updates for five years.

This is the first year Samsung has a Galaxy for Work product line-up that covers entry-level to flagship, said Mr Panupat.

Galaxy Enterprise Edition is a smart device tailored to the needs of the corporate workplace, including the Galaxy S23 FE, A15 EE, Tab A9 and Tab S9 FE EE, while the Galaxy Rugged series has the toughness required for work in the field.

The rugged device market continues to grow worldwide. In 2023, this market was worth US$4.9 billion and is expected to grow 7.8% to $6.7 billion by 2027, according to Samsung. The devices are popular in the transportation, industrial and retail sectors.

Mr Panupat said the company will educate target markets on how consumer devices are different from corporate specific devices.