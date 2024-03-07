Hospitality industry takes centre stage

A chef prepares a dish at Thaifex-Horec Asia 2024 which got underway on Wednesday and continues through Friday at Halls 9-12, Impact Muang Thong Thani.

The Commerce Ministry aims to position Thailand as the epicentre of the hotel, restaurant and catering (HoReCa) industry in Asia.

After presiding over the opening ceremony of THAIFEX-HOREC ASIA 2024, Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the trade show should open new business avenues for entrepreneurs in the HoReCa sector to elevate their business to the next level through intelligent technologies, innovations and local wisdom.

He said he believes following the success of THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA, the current event will pave the way for Thailand to become a hub for the HoReCa industry in Asia.

Mr Phumtham said Thailand faces economic problems which require stimulus to sustain growth.

He said this HoReCa trade show is crucial in supporting the needs of the tourism industry, in line with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's vision of promoting Thailand as a tourism hub based on its strength in hospitality and service.

Moreover, this event will help the tourism industry meet its full potential, said Mr Phumtham.

He said Thailand is the eighth-most popular tourist destination in the world, thanks to its vibrant culture, mouthwatering food and breathtaking landscapes.

Tourism revenue tallied 2.3 trillion baht in 2023, representing 70% of the annual expenditure budget.

"According to Business Development Department data, there are 11,540 hotel and resort operators, 21,695 restaurant operators, and 606 catering businesses, whose establishments continue to increase. From such substantial potential and strengths in hospitality, the Commerce Ministry aims to position Thailand to be the hub of HoReCa businesses in Asia," Mr Phumtham said.

Held for the first time by the Department of International Trade Promotion, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse, the trade show will showcase over 300 companies from 23 countries, including Thailand, cover 27,000 square metres, and feature nine HoReCa segments: Bakery & Ice Cream, Café & Bar, Cleaning and Laundry, Dining, Furnishing, Kitchen, Services, Tech, and Wellness.

With the event expected to draw 20,000 buyers and visitors worldwide, it will provide an opportunity for business owners and hospitality industry professionals to display their innovations, creative designs, and products which enhance international marketing opportunities.

THAIFEX – HORECA Asia 2024 got underway yesterday and continues through March 8. It opens from 10am to 6pm at Halls 9-12, Impact Exhibition Center, Impact Muang Thong Thani.