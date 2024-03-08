True puts AI technology to the fore this year

Mr Manat, left, and Mr Mehrotra at a press conference on Thursday.

True Corporation has outlined three core strategic pillars for 2024, comprising modernising its digital infrastructure, providing unique services to customers, and transforming the organisation through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation technologies.

According to chief executive Manat Manavutiveth, there are five crucial disruptive factors this year: global economic ambiguity, generative AI, climate change, cyber or privacy risk, and Thai competitiveness.

"AI technology is so important for True in 2024," he said.

The technology can help True networks be more resilient and greener, improve the capability of salespeople and call centres, and make its applications provide personalised recommendations, said Mr Manat.

AI can help capitalise on customer experience and offer sustainable growth, he said.

Last year focused on integration and restructure after the merger of True and Total Access Communication (DTAC) to become True Corp on March 1, 2024 is a year of transformation to achieve profitable growth, and 2025 would be a year of sustainable profits and value creation.

Mr Manat said True wants to be a leader in three categories this year: world-class customer experience; digital growth; and future-ready performance.

Sharad Mehrotra, deputy chief executive of True, said the first strategy relates to a modernised and superior network that offers a seamless customer experience via its omni-channel strategy, providing hyper-personalised services and privileges to fit customers' lifestyles.

The digital growth strategy involves providing a wide range of relevant and user-friendly digital products and services and enabling business transformation across all industry sectors, Mr Mehrotra said.

Future-ready performance concerns ensuring sustainable growth and profitability in 2024 by continuing to explore new technologies to improve service offering, simplifying its value chain, and uplifting the digital skills of employees, said Mr Mehrotra.

True is also exploring using AI technology to analyse data and assist its customer service team in offering services that better suit the customers' preferences.

Additionally, it will upgrade its intelligent assistant, Mari, combining humanoid robotics technology with AI. Mari AI can provide information and recommend services rapidly and automatically. True is also developing a unified application (One Application) that covers both service information and various after-sales services.

True is to set aside a total of 30 billion baht for its expenses this year including for its network modernisation and operational expenses.

MERGER IMPACT

In a related matter, NBTC commissioner Pirongrong Ramasoota said the NBTC board urged the NBTC office to prepare a report on telecom service quality and call packages in the market regarding the impact of last year's merger of True-DTAC.

The board's move follows the National Economic and Social Development Council's report on Thailand's social outlook for the fourth quarter 2023 and overview of 2023 that notes that among the issues that should be monitored is the adverse impact from telecom mergers, evidenced by increased monthly service fees for mobile phone services.

Some consumers have experienced signal quality issues, particularly with regard to internet connectivity, the report says.

The NESDC report suggests the NBTC consider or implement more rigorous regulatory guidelines, such as establishing a cap on average service rates to ensure affordability and introduce measures to encourage new market entrants.

The NBTC board acknowledged the planned merger of True and DTAC in 2022.