Trade delegation in Hong Kong

Mr Phumtham, centre, is pictured with the fan club of Phakphum 'Mile' Romsaithong and Nattawin 'Apo' Wattanagitiphat, left, and an executive, second right, from Be On Cloud, producer of the 'Mansuang' series, at the Commerce Ministry.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is visiting Hong Kong this week, hoping to promote Thailand's film industry and Y Series TV dramas.

The minister also intends to explore opportunities to expand the market for agricultural products in Hong Kong during his visit.

According to Wittayakorn Maneenetr, a ministry spokesman, Mr Phumtham is leading a ministry team on the visit, which began on Sunday and continues through Tuesday.

The main objective is to strengthen trade relations between Thailand and Hong Kong.

Bilateral discussions are scheduled between Mr Phumtham, who is also the deputy prime minister responsible for economic affairs, and Algernon Yau, Hong Kong's secretary for commerce and economic development.

The focus of the talks is finding ways to sell more Thai goods and services in the region, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The delegation is also participating in the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART 2024), aiming to enhance cooperation in promoting Thailand's Y TV series globally.

As part of the promotion efforts, Mr Phumtham is scheduled to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the International Trade Promotion Department and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council supporting trade in three areas: the exchange of trade information; support for trade activities of SMEs; and collaboration in promoting trade through e-commerce systems.

The delegation is slated to meet with Thai entrepreneurs from 27 companies participating in FILMART at the Thailand Pavilion.

These companies comprise nine film and animation producers and distributors, 10 TV programme and series producers, and eight companies providing services related to films and TV.

The delegation predicts a minimum of 200 scheduled appointments and trade of at least 800 million baht.

The ministry team is also scheduled to talk with the Hong Kong Rice Merchants' Association and visit China Merchants Godown, Wharf & Transportation Co to discuss rice trade in the region.

Last year Hong Kong imported 257,200 tonnes of rice, with 148,500 tonnes (57.7%) coming from Thailand, 60,100 tonnes (23.4%) from Vietnam, and 21,200 tonnes (8.2%) from China.

Hong Kong is Thailand's third-largest export market for Thai hom mali fragrant rice, following the US and China.

Hong Kong is Thailand's 13th-largest trading partner and seventh-largest export market.

The value of two-way trade between Thailand and Hong Kong in 2023 tallied US$13.7 billion (473 billion baht), up 6.94% year-on-year.

Thai exports were valued at $11.1 billion (382 billion baht), a gain of 10%, while imports were valued at $2.61 billion (91 billion baht), a decrease of 5.04%.

Thailand posted a trade surplus of $8.48 billion (291 billion baht) with Hong Kong.

Key exports included gems and jewellery, electronic circuits, computers and parts, and internal combustion engines.