State leverages passion for Thai food

The 'Travel, Taste, Eat Thai SELECT' campaign seeks to promote authentic Thai food from certified restaurants.

The Commerce Ministry is collaborating with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to launch the "Travel, Taste, Eat Thai SELECT" campaign as part of the government's soft power policy.

Following the campaign's launch event, Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang said the goal is leveraging the power of Thai food to expand business opportunities for Thai restaurants, both locally and abroad, particularly those with "Thai SELECT" certification, which is meant to guarantee professionalism, high standards, hygiene and Thai authenticity.

The Business Development Department is working with TAT, Krungthai Card, Line Man and Makro to promote "Thai SELECT Food" through joint marketing campaigns.

The pilot project is in Nakhon Ratchasima province, with expansion planned to other tourist provinces nationwide in an effort to stimulate the economy and help small businesses.

Data from the department indicated as of March 14, there are 370 Thai SELECT restaurants in Thailand: 81 in the central region, 69 in the Northeast, 68 in the North, 67 in the South, 59 in Bangkok, and 26 in the eastern region.

Another 200 eateries are expected to be certified this year, including in Chiang Mai and Phuket, said the department.

The Commerce Ministry said the soft power campaign is linked to the service and tourism sectors.

There are 1,400 Thai SELECT restaurants abroad.

"The Thai SELECT symbol is known by tourists and guarantees Thai food standards around the world," said Mr Napintorn.

According to Krungthai Compass, a research unit under Krungthai Bank, the restaurant market in Thailand is projected to grow 7.8% in 2023 and 5.8% in 2024 year-on-year, with a value of 620 billion baht and 650 billion, respectively, attributed to the recovery of domestic consumption.