McDonald's faces IT disruptions in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong

People walk outside a closed McDonald's restaurant after the company halted its operations due to a system disruption in Nikko, north of Tokyo, on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

TOKYO: McDonald's Japan on Friday said it had halted operations at many stores nationwide due to a system disruption, with media reporting technical issues were also reported in Australia and Hong Kong.

A McDonald's Australia spokesperson told the Guardian newspaper that it was aware of a technology outage currently affecting its restaurants in the country and was working to resolve it.

The New York Times said that McDonald’s Hong Kong was also experiencing a “computer system failure”, stating that the mobile ordering and self-ordering kiosks were not functioning.

Many McDonald's shops in Japan stopped taking in-person and mobile customer orders because of a system disruption, the spokesperson at McDonald's Holdings Company Japan said, adding that the company was working to restore operations soon.

The chain has nearly 3,000 shops across Japan, it says on its website.

McDonald's Corp did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment.