Govt could ban corn imports next year in bid to fix PM2.5

Farmers in Nan province cover soil with dried corn leaves and stalks to retain moisture. (File photo: Pattarapong Chapattarasill)

The government may ban corn imports from neighbouring countries next year in a bid to deal with the surge of PM2.5 fine dust pollution in the North.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Saturday visited Chiang Mai to follow up on preventive measures and reports by state agencies about wildfire and haze prevention.

Mr Srettha told reporters that Thailand has discussed the matter with ministries in Cambodia and Laos, as well as Myanmar army's commander-in-chief.

"I understand that we cannot interfere with other countries' sovereignty -- but there are matters of concern. What can we do to stop our neighbours from burning?" he asked.

Mr Srettha said the problem cannot be solved unless corn imports from neighbouring countries are prohibited during the high season.

The premier even initiated an increase in taxes, but various state agencies involved may think it is merely talk, he said. "But we really have to take it seriously now. Next year, from January to April, the imports of corn will be banned," he said.

The prime minister said it is undeniable that the PM2.5 dust issue is caused by economic problems with burning as a way for farmers to get rid of agricultural waste and make land for new cultivation. Some rural villagers burn forests as they forage for wild supplies.

So, it is necessary to find new innovations and work with the military in helping to move agricultural waste; otherwise, farmers would burn it.

Educating farmers was also needed to provide them with the know-how.

Mr Srettha said the government recently approved more funding for wildfire prevention and extinguishing.

He had also discussed with the transport minister and other agencies the problem of traffic congestion, another factor that contributes to PM2.5.

The premier said that this year, the fine dust level was at one point lower than last year's, although fine dust levels in some provinces, including Chiang Mai, rose to the global peak. Hotspots also fell to a third of last year's, he said.

According to IQAir, Chiang Mai was top of the world's 10 cities with the highest levels of air pollution, followed by Lahore in Pakistan, Beijing in China, Delhi in India and Dhaka in Bangladesh.