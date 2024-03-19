AWC still bullish on Songkran bookings

SET-listed Asset World Corp (AWC) is unfazed by the smog in Chiang Mai as it still anticipates strong bookings for hotels and restaurants next month during the Songkran festival.

Wallapa Traisorat, chief executive and president of AWC, said there had been no cancellations at its three hotels in Chiang Mai, even though the province has been overwhelmed by a hazardous level of smog.

Mrs Wallapa said hotels across the portfolio also reported strong bookings since the beginning of the year, securing an 80% average occupancy rate.

Properties focusing on the Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) segment even achieved an occupancy rate of over 90%.

With the visa-free programme for countries with huge populations such as China and India, the policy has helped push up occupancy rates in most hotels in the first quarter.

Mrs Wallapa said strong bookings should continue in April, particularly when Thailand marks a 21-day Songkran celebration this year.

She said to cater to travel demand among international and domestic tourists, Asiatique will be hosting a month-long Songkran festival in April, featuring a food market, concerts, water-oriented activities and an inflatable playground.

The festival should attract at least 80,000 visitors per day, compared to 30,000-50,000 visitors during regular non-festival periods.

Asiatique will also open a new permanent attraction in the fourth quarter to capture the market during the high season.

Meanwhile, Mrs Wallapa said restaurants had also reported a strong performance attracting both foreign hotel guests as well as local customers as the trend of consumers dining out has been growing consistently post-pandemic.

Overall, restaurants also gained a higher level of spending per head among customers.

Yesterday, AWC and digital payment service provider 2C2P (Thailand) launched the Pikul application, an omnichannel booking platform for services in hotels and restaurants under AWC.

Customers can top up the digital wallet, paying for services and redeem points for further privileges via this app.

In the first phase, the app offers deals on hotel rooms, spas and 80 restaurants operated by the company.

Major customers should be those who actively book hospitality services within AWC outlets, as well as 600 million users under the loyalty programme across hotel chains within the AWC portfolio.

She said in the long run, AWC will invite other strategic partners to join the platform, such as limousine services and food delivery services for tourists.