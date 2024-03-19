Thailand to ban maize from field-burning countries

The northern province of Chiang Mai, again cloaked in thick smog. (Photo: Panumate Tanraksa)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a ban on maize imports from areas where farmers burn-off their fields, with enabling legislation to take effect this year.

The move is aimed at reducing the annual smog-fest, which the government blames largely on neighbouring countries.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the cabinet instructed the Commerce Ministry to prepare an order banning imported maize from areas that practice field burning, to combat the annual smoke-induced smog that sets off health alarms.

The resolution was an expression of the government's concern about air pollution caused by field burning in neighbouring countries, he said. To prove the connection, officials making the decision would compare areas of maize cultivation with hotspot maps produced using satellite imagery, Mr Chai said.

Any import bans would comply with the relevant rules of the World Trade Organization. Their imposition would, however, have to wait for passage of a planned Clean Air Act, which was expected this year, he said.

According to the spokesman, market demand in Thailand is for 8.9 million tonnes of maize annually. Domestic production is about 4.9 million tonnes a year.

Thailand currently imports about 1.6 million tonnes of maize from neighbouring countries - including 600,000-700,000 tonnes from Myanmar, 300,000-400,000 tonnes from Laos and about 100,000 tonnes from Cambodia.

More than 2 million tonnes of maize is purchased from other countries, mostly from Brazil.