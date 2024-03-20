CPN readies new Nakhon Pathom mall

From right, Mr Nattakit, Roongreudee Phanturat, general manager for Central Nakhon Pathom, and Ms Pojjana prepare for the new mall.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) plans to open its 42nd shopping centre dubbed Central Nakhon Pathom on March 30.

The new mall is located in the heart of the city and connects the lifestyles of residents and nearby areas under the concept of a "New Chapter of Happiness", said the company.

Central Nakhon Pathom is situated on more than 100 rai of land with a gross building area of 133,000 square metres, comprising a mall, hotel, Escent condominium, housing project, and four-rai urban park to meet the needs of all generations.

CPN is marketing the mall and Nakhon Pathom as a "gateway to the western region", offering strong economic and tourism potential to support expansion in a prime urban location, adjacent to Phetkasem Road.

"Nakhon Pathom has strong economic potential as its GDP increases annually and is ranked third in the central region," said Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer for CPN.

"The province supports population expansion from Bangkok, with growing real estate projects as well as several mega-projects. Examples include the SRT Light Red Line, connecting Nakhon Pathom to the heart of Bangkok."

The province has two motorways -- Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi and Chon Buri-Saraburi-Nakhon Pathom -- along with the Central-Western Economic Corridor.

The mall supports the purchasing power of its residents and can expand into new catchment areas in Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi, he said.

"Central Nakhon Pathom holds high potential for growth. It is close to major tourist attractions such as Phra Pathom Chedi, Sanam Chandra Palace and leading educational institutions like Silpakorn University. Several real estate projects are expanding in this area," said Mr Nattakit.

"The new mall can fulfil the needs of local customers, allowing them to avoid travel to Bangkok."

Pojjana Suwantaveesri, region general manager (BKK1) for CPN, said the opening day events will focus on the concept of "The New Chapter of Happiness – Civilized Nakhon Pathom", inviting residents and visitors to join in the celebration.

Highlights include a swing dance performance by Nadech Kugimiya and Urassaya "Yaya" Sperbund in a show entitled "Civilization: A New Dawn" emphasising the richness of Nakhon Pathom culture.

The space in front of the mall will form a retro dancing ground, as onlookers are invited to participate in a swing dance, aiming to set the record in the Asia Book of Records for the most dancers in Thailand, said Ms Pojjana.

"Fireworks are planned along with a projection mapping show, projecting images of Nakhon Pathom civilisation onto the mall's façade, using 'The Luminary Celebration' concept created by Nakrob Moonmanus, a well-known collage artist, to celebrate the opening," she said.

A video clip for Central Nakhon Pathom is at https://youtu.be/DIWqAn3VaNM