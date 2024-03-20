Line proposes '4P' strategy to help SMEs post growth

Ms Sakulrat said Line Thailand is leveraging solutions through its platform's strength to support Thai SMEs to reach their sustainable business goals under the 4P strategy.

Line Thailand's commerce solution is using a "4P" strategy of platform, partner, programme and privilege to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) achieve sustainable growth amid changing consumer demand.

According to Sakulrat Tanyongsiri, SME business director at Line Thailand, the key to business success in the digital world is creating an appealing shopping experience because customers are willing to pay for it. Thai SMEs need to understand this and adapt accordingly, she said.

"The digital shopping experience is no longer just generating sales. Developing sustainable business growth is essential, which is achieved by creating a great experience. This is at the heart of retaining existing and attracting new customers," Ms Sakulrat said.

She said businesses have entered a new era of customer experience provision. Businesses no longer compete solely on market factors, products, prices, promotions or sales channels.

Line Thailand is leveraging solutions through its platform's strength to support Thai SMEs to reach their sustainable business goals under the 4P strategy, she said.

Platform refers to becoming the primary and preferred platform on which the country's SMEs can conduct business, in response to the favoured chat-based buying and selling behaviours of Thai people.

Line has developed a variety of features and tools under the Line commerce solution, enabling Thai SMEs to build a comprehensive business on Line with Line Official Account (Line OA), the online storefront through which to create a customer base.

Other features include Line Ads for finding the right customers, and Line Shopping for easier store management and sales closure.

There are more than 6 million Line OA user accounts, with the popular broadcast feature available in 10 formats. It has grown by an average of 91% per year between 2021 and the present. The three most popular formats are rich messages, text messages and rich video messages.

Moreover, connecting Line OA with Line Shopping is another element in meeting Thai consumer needs, allowing them to chat or shop as they desire, with a successful sales closure rate as high as 97%.

Moreover, Line recently developed and expanded additional solutions to enhance even further local SMEs' ability to manage customer relationships through its MyCustomer I CRM instant online membership system. This enables SME stores to manage member data and allocate points easily.

On the subject of partners, Ms Sakulrat said the company is diversifying its network of partners in both the public and private sectors to provide broad support for Thai SMEs in terms of knowledge sharing in order to develop their capabilities and expand market opportunities. Among the company's partners are the Office of SMEs Promotion, the Department of Business Development, Thailand Post and Siam Commercial Bank.

Looking ahead, Line plans to work with Line Certified Coach, a team of experts, on using Line for business to deliver knowledge and provide a consultancy service to the country's SMEs, she added.

With reference to programmes, Line Thailand is developing content and will promote knowledge-enhancing activities in both marketing and technology. These will enable SMEs in the country to fully harness the potential of modern marketing.

Lastly, privilege refers to offering exclusive benefits through the Line Family Club, an extensive collection of benefits for enhancing SMEs' knowledge, and increasing their profits and prosperity.