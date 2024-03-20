Agency upbeat on long-haul arrivals

Arriving passengers snake through a long queue for immigration counters at Suvarnabhumi airport on Feb 10, 2024. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects at least 1.5 million tourists from North and South America this year, the same level recorded in 2019, with an increase in tourism receipts by combining the Easter holiday with the Songkran celebration in April.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas, said this year travel demand from the Americas has been robust.

He said the trend should continue in April, which includes a portion of the Easter holiday, a popular travel period in the US.

"As the Songkran celebration this year starts early [from April 1], it could attract foreign tourists to stay longer than usual during the Easter holiday to take part in the water festival or other cultural activities," said Mr Siripakorn.

Thailand has welcomed around 100,000 arrivals per month from the US since January.

The TAT also proposed the government extend the eligible period of stay from 30 days for US nationals, as long-haul visitors have tended to stay longer post-pandemic.

This strategy could help increase expenditure in Thailand, he said.

The positive outlook for this market aligns with flights bookings from Delta Air Lines and Korean Air, which operates seven daily flights from South Korea to Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai during the hot season under a joint venture operation, aiming to connect passengers from the US.

Andrew Kim, director of sales for Korea and Southeast Asia at Delta Air Lines, said in the next three months, the carrier's performance is expected to improve, driven by robust demand from both Thailand and the US.

Thailand has been welcoming a lot of leisure tourists as well as meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions participants, said Mr Kim.

This year, the TAT forecasts 1 million visitors to arrive from the US, 300,000 from Canada and 200,000 from Latin America.

Their average spending in Thailand last year was 80,000 baht for a 15-day trip.

With the Olympic Games scheduled for Paris during July 26-Aug 11, Mr Siripakorn said some long-haul tourists might opt to attend that event and plan a trip to Europe, but he expects many may want to avoid the congestion and choose to visit Thailand instead.

Mr Siripakorn said long-haul flights during the hot season, which starts in late March and continues through October, are recording a steady recovery, resuming to 85% of the level recorded in 2019.

Together with Delta Air Lines and US-based non-profit organisation Tourism Cares, TAT hosted a travel familiarisation trip last week to promote sustainable tourism in Thailand.

TAT plans to invite representatives from 15 airlines to survey the potential of provincial airports, such as Krabi airport, Chiang Mai airport and U-tapao airport, from April 2-5.

The agency is also scheduled to host a tourism roadshow to the US in the third week of April, marking the soft opening of its new Chicago office.