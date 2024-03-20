Govt forges ahead with 'digital wallet' handout scheme

The government is forging ahead with a 500-billion-baht (US$13.8-billion) handout scheme and may still need to borrow to finance it, a deputy finance minister said on Wednesday.

The government is forging ahead with a 500-billion-baht (US$13.8-billion) handout scheme and may still need to borrow to finance it, a deputy finance minister said on Wednesday.

Julapun Amornvivat made the remarks in parliament, which began a three-day debate on a 3.48-trillion-baht ($96.5 billion) budget bill for the 2024 fiscal year, aimed at reviving Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

"We insist that it may be necessary to get a loan through a bill, but if there are any changes, we will probably seek approval from the members (of parliament) again," Mr Julapun said. "But the project will definitely go ahead".

The scheme would transfer 10,000 baht to 50 million Thais to spend in six months but has been hounded by concerns over how it will be funded, with some experts calling it fiscally irresponsible.

He also said the government hoped to achieve a balanced budget in an appropriate time.

The 2024 budget for the fiscal year ending September aims for a 9.3% rise in spending and a drop of 0.3% in the budget deficit to 693 billion baht from the previous year.

After the debate on the second and third readings of the budget, the budget will need further approval from the senate and then a royal endorsement.

The government has said the budget should be ready for use by early next month, delayed from the original start date of Oct 1, 2023, due to prolonged political gridlock following a general election on May 14 last year. A new government was formed in August.