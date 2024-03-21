Lifestyle products seen as key Thai export

'STYLE Bangkok 2024', which runs through Sunday, showcases the potential of Thai manufacturers, exporters and designers and serves as a platform for promoting Thai lifestyle products to the world market. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand wants to export lifestyle products to promote local identity, soft power and highlight the calibre of new-generation small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to the world market.

Following the opening of "STYLE Bangkok 2024", the largest international trade fair for lifestyle and fashion products, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin welcomed both Thai and international business operators to negotiate on trade and establish partnerships by capitalising on the diverse and dynamic landscape of Thai design and manufacturing.

This is the seventh edition of the trade show organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), in collaboration with the Board of Trade, to showcase the full potential of Thai soft power.

The lifestyle product and fashion industry plays a vital role in driving the country's economy, with SMEs constituting over 90% of industry entrepreneurs and employing more than 2 million people.

Thai exports of lifestyle and fashion products have been internationally recognised for their quality, craftsmanship, eco-friendly raw materials, and uniquely Thai designs which reflects the unwavering determination of Thai entrepreneurs to develop products tailored to changing global trends.

The event serves as a platform for local craftsman, designers and SMEs to enhance their competitiveness in the global markets, reinforcing the national agenda in promoting inclusive and sustainable economic and social development.

This year's highlight is the Pha Thai Sai Hai Sanook pavilion, an initiative of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya that promotes sustainability and improves quality of life for Thais by promoting apparel and textile products from local producers to global markets.

In related news, Mr Srettha witnessed the signing of two memorandums of understanding between DITP, the Commerce Ministry and the Interior Ministry, as well as between Bangchak Corporation Plc and Khwanta Handicraft Learning Centre of Nong Bua Lamphu province to improve the quality of life of local weavers.

Aiming to accelerate export volumes and create added value, the event is expected to create trading value of at least 1.6 billion baht.

STYLE Bangkok 2024 is scheduled from March 20-24 at Halls 1-4, Level G, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Export revenues of lifestyle and fashion products are predicted to surpass 323 billion baht in 2024, according to DITP.