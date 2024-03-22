Mini-dramas key to pushing soft power

Mr Phumtham, centre, led the team of Thai actors to meet with Mr Srettha at Government House.

The Commerce Ministry recommends entrepreneurs use mini-dramas to promote the country's soft power to the global market in terms of culture, traditions and tourism.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai led actors to meet with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, showcasing government support and promotion of local products globally through Y-Yuri Series.

The ministry, in collaboration with famous actors Pakphoom "Mile" Romsaithong and Nattawin "Apo" Wattanakitipat from B On Cloud Company and Rebecca "Becky" Patricia Armstrong and Sarocha "Freen" Chankimha from Idol Factory Co Ltd, selected community products to be included in the film Shine featuring Mile and Apo, as well as Pin Phak by Freen and Becky.

The film was shot in the northern and northeastern parts of the country, showcasing local culture including clothes and food as well as tourist attractions.

According to data from the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the market value for Y content series in 2023 grew to roughly 1 billion baht, with 45 content operators and 67 stories.

The ministry held 69 business-matching activities, with a total value of 8.4 billion baht.

Apart from the direct market value generated by Y-Yuri series, the presentation of local products through films and series could indirectly stimulate demand for Thai products and services which will result in further economic value.

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, director-general of the DITP, said he ordered commercial counsellors stationed abroad to explore opportunities and markets for Thai exports to the countries where they are stationed.

Nunnaphas Ngamman, director of the Thai Trade Center in Xiamen, China, reported there is an opportunity to promote soft power to the Chinese market by using mini-dramas that portray Thai culture and tradition, and tourist attractions to become more widely known to the market.

Ms Nunnaphas said China's online mini-drama market is expected to see robust growth over the next few years.

In 2023, the mini-drama market in China hit 37.4 billion yuan ($5.2 billion), up 268% year-on-year, according to data from market consultancy iiMedia Research.

And the figure is expected to reach nearly 100 billion yuan in 2027.