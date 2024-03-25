Korat seeks Srettha's help to return commercial flights to air force airport

Officials in Nakhon Ratchasima hope to use Wing 1 of the Royal Thai Air Force for commercial flights. (Photo: Wing 1 Home of the Tiger Facebook account)

Provincial agencies in Nakhon Ratchasima have lobbied Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to use the air force base as an airport to promote tourism and business in the province.

In a meeting on Sunday, representatives of the provincial state agencies sought permission from the prime minister to allow the private sector to use Wing 1 of the Royal Thai Air Force again for commercial flights, according to deputy spokeswoman Kenika Ounjit.

A commercial airport at Wing 1 would encourage travel and promote business in the province, she said. The prime minister had instructed Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit to evaluate the proposal before making the decision, she said.

Mr Srettha led the talks with provincial leaders during a one-day visit on Sunday.

The province has been using Nakhon Ratchasima airport operated by the Department of Airports. The old airport, built on the premises of Wing 1, was in use from 1986 to 1997.

Nok Air used to operate flights from Bangkok and from Chiang Mai before it terminated the service as it was not profitable. Nakhon Ratchasima airport now has no commercial flights according to searches by the Bangkok Post.

The budget airline reportedly was keen to return to Nakhon Ratchasima as long as it could use the old airport at Wing 1.

Nakhon Ratchasima airport is in Chalerm Phrakiat district, which is about 25 kilometres from downtown Nakhon Ratchasima, while Wing 1 in Muang district is much closer to the city.

The closest airport to Nakhon Ratchasima in use now is in Buri Ram.