Study into hydrogen power for use at government complex

The Chaeng Watthana Government Complex covers 449 rai of land with a total usable area of over 929,000 square metres. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok is studying the feasibility of utilising energy from hydrogen gas to produce electricity for itself.

According to Nalikatibhag Sangsnit, president of Dhanarak Asset Development (DAD) Co, a state enterprise under the Finance Ministry, such a study builds upon current initiatives which the complex has already utilised, such as the use of solar panels.

"Hydrogen gas energy is considered a clean alternative fuel that can be used to produce electricity," Mr Nalikatibhag said.

He said DAD is currently in the process of hiring consultants to design detailed plans covering structural design, architectural work, and system designs such as piping and the design of rooms or buildings for energy production.

Mr Nalikatibhag said safety and long-term cost-saving considerations are crucial in this planning process, while the energy produced would be converted into electricity for internal use within the buildings, starting initially with the Thanapipat Building, which houses DAD's headquarters and is well-equipped in various aspects and has high potential for operational development. The aim is to transform it into a prototype energy-efficient building -- a net zero building -- in line with DAD's five-year strategic plan, as part of promoting building management through the bio-, circular and green model.

A process of electricity production from hydrogen gas has been selected that uses a technology to separate hydrogen from water using renewable energy primarily produced from the solar panels on the building's rooftop.

The excess energy produced during the day by the solar panels will be stored and converted into hydrogen gas for use as the main fuel in electricity production via fuel cells.

There will also be a system to store energy in batteries for reserve use overnight or as required. The feasibility study has shown promising results, leading to further detailed designs. If the study results are confirmed, the implementation is expected to be completed by 2027, with an estimated budget of more than 10 million baht over four years.

Once the Thanapipat Building's energy-efficient transformation is successful, the initiative will be expanded to other buildings within the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex, and eventually to future DAD construction projects to provide alternative designs and construction methods in response to the country's greenhouse gas reduction policies for various state agencies.

According to the Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning Office, hydrogen is a component of water. Its general characteristics are that it's colourless, odourless, highly flammable, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly. Hydrogen gas can be used as fuel for combustion and heating.

Hydrogen energy can be used as a feedstock in various industries, as fuel for combustion, for electricity generation by feeding into fuel cells, and for powering vehicles. It can be used as a fuel for combustion mixed with other types of fuels, such as blending hydrogen with natural gas, or through electrochemical processes to drive electric motors for fuel cell vehicles.