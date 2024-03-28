Malaysians planning to visit Hat Yai seek clarity on immigration

Sadao checkpoint, the main entrance to southern Thailand from Malaysia, is seen in an aerial view. (Photo: Hat Yai Songkhla Hotels Association)

SONGKHLA: Malaysian tourists have inquired hotel operators about the future of a government to policy on the exemption of the immigration arrival card for travellers entering the province from Malaysia.

Songchai Mungprasitthichai, chairman of the Songkhla Tourism Promotion Association, said on Wednesday that Malaysians were keen to know whether the policy would be expanded after it expires on April 30.

Travellers of all nationals who enter Thailand at Sadao checkpoint in Sadao district, Songkhla, are not required to fill out the card of the Immigration Bureau, known as Tor Mor 6, until the end of next month in a policy of the government to draw more tourists into southern Thailand.

Hat Yai is the main destination for Malaysians visiting southern Thailand.

Hotels in the city expect them to flock to the city to celebrate Songkran, or the Thai New Year, next month.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said early this month the government planned to expand the policy to other crossings between Thailand and Malaysia. But he did not say whether the present policy used at Sadao checkpoint would go beyond April 30.



