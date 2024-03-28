China lifts penalty duties on Australian wine

A worker picks grapes at the Billanook Estate vineyard in Chirnside Park in Victoria, Australia. (Photo: Bloomberg)

BEIJING - China has scrapped anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on Australian wine, signalling an end to a three-year campaign of trade pressure on Canberra and raising hopes for a revival of the billion-dollar industry.

The tariffs, of up to 218%, were originally imposed in March 2021 and were to last for five years. Their elimination will take effect from Friday, the Ministry of Commerce said in Beijing.

“Given the situation in China’s wine market has changed, the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariff imposed on wine imported from Australia is no longer necessary,” it said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The Australian wine industry has been anticipating the announcement for weeks after some vintners and lawmakers said China had made an interim recommendation to lift the import taxes.

The decision to remove trade curbs has raised hopes of reviving the lucrative wine trade between the two countries. Still, the national president of the Australia China Business Council warned on Wednesday that winemakers might not make a full return to the market.

“We expect to see a significant proportion of the wine coming back into China, but not all of it. A lot of it is just looking to other markets,” David Olsson told Bloomberg Television.

China imposed tariffs of up to 218% on Australian wine in March 2021, after then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an international investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

The decision by Beijing has contributed to a glut that has brought the wine industry in Australia to its knees, with growers ripping out millions of vines.

China was Australia’s top wine export destination in 2019, accounting for A$1.1 billion ($718 million) in sales. Rabobank estimated in August that Australia’s wine glut would continue for at least two years as it had 2.8 billion bottles of wine in storage — enough to fill 859 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Relations between the two countries started improving after the May 2022 election of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government, culminating in the Australian leader’s visit to Beijing in November last year.

Trade curbs on some other Australian commodities have already been withdrawn. China now accounts for about 90% of the country’s barley exports after tariffs were scrapped in August.

Australian businesses are looking forward to China removing restrictions on eight Australian abattoirs and on the import of live lobsters, Vaughn Barber, chairman of AustCham China, said last week. China hasn’t officially acknowledged its restrictions on lobsters from Australia.