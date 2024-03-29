Current account surplus of B73bn recorded in Feb

Tourists explore the vibrant atmosphere of Yaowarat, Bangkok's Chinatown. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand recorded a current account surplus of US$2 billion (73 billion baht) in February, after a deficit of $0.2 billion in the previous month, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said on Friday.

The economy in February expanded slowly driven by tourism, the BoT said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, also the finance minister, reiterated his push for the central bank to slash a key rate currently at a decade high of 2.50%.

The Thai economy requires a boost and is in need of a cut in interest rates, Mr Srettha told a business event on Friday.