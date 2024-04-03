Garena zeroes in on content localisation

Mr Krit said Garena plans to focus on growing engagement, broadening availability and empowering communities.

Garena Thailand, an online game developer and publisher under Sea Group, is focusing on content localisation to grow engagement with customers, aligning with the Thai government's soft power policy.

"The gaming and e-sports industry in Thailand in 2024 has displayed positive signs and is gradually becoming the entertainment choice for the young generation," said Krit Pattanateacha, senior director and head of Garena Online (Thailand) Co.

According to the Digital Economy Promotion Agency, Thailand's gaming and e-sports industry in 2023 was valued at 34.5 billion baht, with revenue from this sector accounting for 85% of the digital content industry.

Newzoo, a global market researcher of the industry, reported a compound annual growth rate of 1.3% per year during the pandemic.

In 2023, the global market was worth more than US$200 billion, according to Newzoo.

The increased penetration of the internet and smartphones means online games can now be accessed more easily, fostering strong game communities and attracting new target groups, especially younger audiences, said Mr Krit.

In terms of growing engagement, Garena prioritises content localisation that caters to the interests and behaviours of Thai players.

The content localisation will be seen in the company's campaigns for the upcoming Songkran festival, or can be seen in the elephant pants fashion items, which are extremely popular in the company's Free Fire game.

This impact led to the introduction of Korat Cat Pants items, which meshes with the government's policies to promote Thai cultural products, showcasing the potential of soft power via digital content in online games.

Mr Krit cited the Digital 2024 Report: Thailand, in which Free Fire and Arena of Valor from Garena were ranked as the No.1 and No.2 most downloaded mobile games in Thailand, respectively.