Business group maintains GDP growth forecast

Shoppers examine goods on display at a supermarket in Bangkok. (File photo)

Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.8% to 3.3% this year, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday, maintaining a previous forecast.

Exports, key driver of the Thai economy, are projected to rise 2.0% to 3.0% this year, also in line with forecast, said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), which includes representatives from those sectors.

The Thai economy grew 1.9% last year. The World Bank said Thailand's economic growth is expected at 2.8% this year before accelerating to 3.0% in 2025.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Business Development Department, said on Tuesday that the Thai economy continues to show signs of growth, with private sector investment reflected in new business registrations rising to 25,000, with registered capital worth 68 billion baht.

According to the department, the number of newly registered businesses grew in the first quarter of this year, with enterprises in the burgeoning spiritual belief sector generating economic value of 15 billion baht.