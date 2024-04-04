Metthier raises revenue growth target

Mr Kayon says the facility management service sector has rebounded from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Metthier, a smart facility management service provider, has upgraded its revenue growth target this year to 30% from 15% as the billion-baht market continues to expand, with a projected gain of up to 10% in 2024.

There is a gap in the market, with growing demand for smart facility management solutions but a limited number of service providers, especially those using advanced technology to enhance employee productivity, said Kayon Tantichatiwat, chief executive of Metthier.

With more than 6,000 security guards and maids, Metthier enhances its service efficiency with various technologies, including the Metthier Intelligent Operation Center, artificial intelligence (AI)-based CCTV systems, smart robots, and the MettLink platform, which connects security guards and maids in real-time.

Mr Kayon said the company raised its revenue target for this year to more than 1.8 billion baht, a growth of more than 30% from the previous target of 1.5 billion baht. The adjustment came after it successfully clinched deals from new customers in the industrial and hospital sectors, as well as its strategic expansion into new targeted segments.

Most recently, the company established branch offices in Chon Buri and Chiang Mai to meet the increasing demand for smart facility management services in industrial estates and targeted business sectors in the eastern and northern regions.

"This adjustment follows the company's intensive marketing efforts since its official launch last year, coupled with positive feedback from customers," Mr Kayon said.

In terms of its strategic plan, Mr Kayon said the company is preparing to expand its workforce numbers, including security guards and maids, from 6,000 to 10,000 to accommodate its business growth.

Metthier's existing customers comprise over 300 leading private sector organisations across various industries.

Mr Kayon said the overall real estate management service market in Thailand is valued at billions of baht, which continues to grow steadily, especially in real estate and other sectors such as office buildings, industrial factories, hospitals, and health centres.

The significant challenge remains the shortage of labour in this industry.

With such growth rates, real estate management business is seeing increasing competition, particularly in leveraging technology to enhance service quality and operational efficiency.

There is a trend towards the adoption and application of various technologies such as AI, big data, and the Internet of Things to address sustainable management and improve people's quality of life, Mr Kayon added.

Metthier is a subsidiary of SET-listed aviation tech company Sky ICT.