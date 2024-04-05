Seamless connectivity in subregion touted

From left are Thongchai Wanichwigrom, sub-committee on border trade, Federation of Thai Industries; Piyanoot Sumrith, president of Thai Transportation & Logistics Association; Ms Jittima; Suphakit Chareonkul, executive director of the International Institute for Trade and Development; Mr Narongchai; Kiatchai Maitriwong, director of Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization; Lt Gen Khemchat Pattanu, director-general of the Defence Science and Technology Department; and Mr Wimon at the forum.

The International Institute for Trade and Development is proposing the acceleration of seamless connectivity in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) countries via the Cross-Border Transport Facilitation Agreement (CBTA) with member countries to establish common measures and rules that foster effective cross-border movement of people, goods and services.

During a keynote speech on Thursday at the institute's research forum entitled "Upgrading Thailand's Gateway and MSMEs' Export", Narongchai Akrasanee, chairman of the Steering Committee and Council Committee of the Mekong Institute and chairman of Khon Kaen University Council, said the CBTA is a flagship initiative of the GMS Economic Cooperation Program to facilitate the cross-border movement of people and goods.

With support from the Asian Development Bank, the CBTA was initiated in 1992 by six GMS countries -- Cambodia, China (specifically Yunnan province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region), Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam -- to reap the benefits of greater economic connectivity through three pillars: improved connectivity, greater competitiveness and the spirit of community.

For a seamlessly connected subregion, connectivity is important, especially along the GMS East-West Economic Corridor and North-South Economic Corridor, and should be promoted using roads, railways and airports to increase trade and investment in the region, said Mr Narongchai.

Jittima Nakamano, director of the Bureau of Asean Economic Community, Trade Negotiations Department, said cross-border and trade via border checkpoints tallied 1.4 trillion baht, with a target of 2 trillion baht by 2027 under the government's investment promotion strategy for 2024-27.

The four objectives comprise improving competitiveness, upgrading trade checkpoints, leveraging trade agreements and promoting investment in border areas.

This involves negotiation with member countries to accept the rules and standards associated with the implementation of the CBTA via mutual recognition agreements to promote transport and trade facilitation.

Wimon Punkong, deputy executive director at the institute, said after the GMS CBTA agreement came into force, both border officials and business operators were not fully utilising the agreement as some member states amended their national regulations in response to the implementation requirements.

When fully implemented, the CBTA will improve the efficiency of transport services by facilitating cross-border transport, complement economic corridors and physical infrastructure and investment, and create a more favourable environment for cross-border trade, investment and tourism, he said.

However, institutional mechanisms for monitoring and ensuring the accelerated implementation of the CBTA should be put in place, said Mr Wimon.

Joint committee meetings should be held semi-annually with consideration of integration with other potential cooperation frameworks such as the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy, the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation or Asean-China connectivity, he said.