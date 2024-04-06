Airbnb registers focus on local experiences

Tourists cruise along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on March 31 last year. Thailand recorded strong demand among small groups and solo travel last year, while tourists stayed longer to explore local experiences, according to accommodation-sharing platform Airbnb. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand recorded strong demand among small groups and solo travel last year, while tourists stayed longer to explore local experiences, according to accommodation-sharing platform Airbnb.

"More people are opting for stays in local neighbourhoods that help them see Thailand in a very different way," said Amanpreet Bajaj, general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Airbnb.

Compared with traditional hotels, guests who stay in local neighbourhoods tend to stay longer, said Mr Bajaj.

These travel behaviours benefit the micro-economy, as guests will spend at local stores and restaurants as well as on artisanal products, he said.

These neighbourhood stays also provide more opportunities for local communities to participate in the tourism economy, said Mr Bajaj.

In 2023, Thailand was the most-visited destination in Southeast Asia on Airbnb, as the number of room nights jumped by 60% from the previous year.

Long-term stays of 28 days or more also grew 32%.

The platform reported strong growth in solo travel, which increased by 52%.

Mr Bajaj said Airbnb noted all segments of travellers, from backpackers to high spenders, flocked back to Thailand, as the platform offers a wide range of accommodation.

He said Thailand will continue to be a favourite destination for tourists from around the world.

Last year, the most bookings in Thailand on Airbnb came from the US, followed by China, Germany, the UK and South Korea.

Given the attractiveness of its culture, lifestyle, climate and food, Mr Bajaj said Thailand can benefit from the digital nomad trend, especially now that the government is offering this segment long-stay visas.

The visa-free initiatives for Chinese and Indian tourists also benefited bookings at Airbnb.

The number of searches by Indian guests during the Holi festival, as well as general searches during Easter holidays, increased 200% year-on-year.

Thailand was the top destination for Chinese guests during the previous cool season, according to the platform.

He said 40% of Chinese tourists who booked a stay in Bangkok also booked stays in other provinces, indicating they are keen for new experiences and destinations beyond major hubs.

Mr Bajaj said Airbnb's focus for this year is to increase awareness of the platform, particularly its unique accommodations and neighbourhoods, as well as supporting hosts with new tools. Airbnb recently launched a guidebook, available in Thai, English and Chinese, featuring four Bangkok neighbourhoods with a rich cultural heritage, aiming to support creative tourism.