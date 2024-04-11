Songkran expected to provide revenue kick-start in Q2

An elephant sprays water at a woman to mark the early beginning of the Songkran celebration near the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace & Royal Kraal, a popular festival venue in the kingdom's former capital. Jetjaras Na Ranong

Although the second quarter is considered the low season, Thai tourism is forecast to earn 614 billion baht in revenue as domestic trips exceed the first-quarter tally thanks to Songkran events this month, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the nation is projected to earn 246 billion baht from 44.4 million domestic trips, as well as 368 billion baht in revenue from 8.27 million foreign tourists in the second quarter.

Ms Thapanee said the number of domestic trips should exceed the level in the second quarter of 2019, with domestic income recovering to 97% of that period.

In the first quarter this year, local tourists took 41.1 million trips and spent 228 billion baht.

She said growth in the second quarter would be propelled by the 21-day Songkran celebration, including the "Maha Songkran World Water Festival" on Bangkok's Ratchadamnoen Klang Road.

Several holidays, such as Visakha Bucha Day, HM Queen's birthday and the school summer season, should also bolster the number of trips, said Ms Thapanee.

However, TAT noted negative factors could hamper purchasing power, including high living costs, household debt and volatile energy prices.

Many Thais are eager to travel abroad, with some commenting that domestic destinations such as Phuket and Samui could cost as much as trips to foreign countries, according to the agency.

The foreign market enters the low season in the second quarter, with trips estimated to dip from 9.3 million generating 476 billion baht in the first quarter to 8.27 million trips earning 368 billion in the second quarter.

The number of visitors and revenue tally from international markets is projected to grow 29% and 25%, respectively, year-on-year, recovering to 92% and 95% of the 2019 level in the respective categories, noted the TAT.

Ms Thapanee said Asian markets should continue to stabilise this quarter, with long holidays in key markets, led by Japan's Golden Week and China's Labour Day in early May.

Tourists from the Middle East are eager overseas travellers in April after ending a month of prayer and fasting during Ramadan, she said.

"TAT has been targeting tourists in the middle- to upper-income segments, including first-time visitors from second-tier cities in China and India, the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions segment, and niche markets with special interests, such as health and wellness as well as sports," Ms Thapanee said.

She said challenges for international markets include the sluggish Chinese economy, Russia's war in Ukraine, the Israel-Gaza conflict, and the El Niño weather phenomenon.

Expensive international travel costs also continue to hamstring families and long-haul tourists keen to visit Thailand, said Ms Thapanee.