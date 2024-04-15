Initiative attempts to raise festival standards

An elephant sprays water on a woman to mark an early start to this year's Songkran celebrations near the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace & Royal Kraal, a popular festival venue in the country's former capital. Jetjaras Na Ranong

Thailand's soft power committee is aiming to upgrade traditional events to become world-class festivals across all of the country's 77 provinces based on dedicated research and through festival organisation training.

"I believe Thailand has numerous draws, but in the past we did not really manage our charm very well and events tended to grow organically," said Dr Surapong Suebwonglee, vice-president of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee.

With soft power being the government's flagship policy, Dr Surapong said Thailand should be able to escape the middle income trap, in the same way South Korea did with their cultural products.

He said such festivals could enhance the tourism sector, especially annual flagship festivals that would be able to consistently draw a large of number of tourists on an annual basis.

Thailand needs to upgrade traditional events to become world class festivals, such as Songkran and Loy Krathong, said Dr Surapong.

The nation needs to do more research and training of personnel by coordinating with academies in every province, he said.

Dr Surapong said each province should have its own soft power committee and be able to create unique city festivals that differ from others.

He said pilot projects could be initiated in provinces that already have sufficient infrastructure, manpower and assets, with Nakhon Ratchasima being a good example as it has already established a local soft power committee.

"Most festivals will be led by the private sector, while the government will act as a facilitator and secure the impetus from investors," said Dr Surapong.

A draft of the Thailand Creative Content Agency (THACCA) Act to establish a one-stop service agency to promote festivals and 10 other soft power industries is open to public opinion until the end of April.

The draft is slated for submission to the cabinet for preparation as legislation by the middle of next year, he said.

In lieu of the THACCA Act, the fiscal budget related to the promotion of soft power would be distributed through different bodies, such as the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) or the Culture Ministry, said Dr Surapong.

TCEB president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said five potential sectors for the organisation of festivals in Thailand are art and culture, creative and lifestyle, entertainment, sports, and innovation.

In fiscal 2024, TCEB will support more than 30 large events and festivals, which are expected to attract roughly 2.3 million visitors.

These events are expected to generate over 3.6 billion baht, he said.

Highlights include the Money 20/20 Expo in Bangkok in April, Mango Art Festival in Bangkok in May, and Isan Creative Festival in Khon Kaen, which is set to run between June 29 and July 7.