Amended draft for satellite orbital bids passes hearing

An amended draft for the auction of the 50.5° East, 51° E and 142° E satellite orbital slots recently passed the last focus group hearing, according to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

The amendment expands the period winning bidders have to launch satellites to within five years after obtaining licences, up from three years.

Starting bids were also lowered.

However, the regulator remains concerned the minimum number of bidders may be less than the licensing conditions require.

In 2023, the NBTC held the country's first auction for the use of satellite orbit slots, offering five packages: 50.5° E and 51° E at a starting price of 374 million baht; 78.5° E with a reserve price of 360 million baht; 119.5° E and 120° E at a reserve price of 397 million baht; 126° E at a reserve price of 8.6 million baht; and 142° E at a reserve price of 189 million baht.

Space Tech Innovation, an affiliate of SET-listed Thaicom, won the second and third packages, while National Telecom (NT) won the fourth package.

The first and fifth packages were unsold.

The NBTC board later developed a draft to auction off the unsold orbital slots, aiming to avoid the slots being cancelled by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

A source at the NBTC who requested anonymity said the amended draft sets new starting prices for the two packages that are lower than the prices in the January 2023 auction.

The starting price of the first package was lowered to 41 million baht, while the second package was trimmed to 23 million baht, said the source.

The source said the NBTC realises these unsold slots cover the Caribbean and the Middle East, which creates a challenge for developing commercial markets.

The amended draft also requires the winning bidders to pay a minimum of 2.5% of total revenue to the state.

Winners that fail to launch satellites and start businesses according to the conditions are fined based on the original starting prices of the 2023 auction, or 374 million baht for the first package and 189 million baht for the 142° E orbit.

During the focus group hearing on the amended draft, some participants raised concerns that the fine levels could scare off potential bidders.

Previously, a telecom veteran said Thailand is at risk of having its right to use the 50.5° E orbit cancelled after the right expires in 2025 because it has long been vacant.

Thailand's right to use the 50.5° E orbit slot expires next year after an extension period offered by the ITU. The right to use the 142° E slot expires in three years.

Prasert Jantararuangthong, the digital economy and society minister, said earlier he is concerned the country's right to use these unsold orbits would be cancelled by the ITU.

The NBTC has the authority to handle the planned auction's timeline and details, he said.

Mr Prasert said NT, which has yet to use the 126° E orbit it won at the previous auction, is unlikely to compete in the planned auction.