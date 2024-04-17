YDM urges digital marketers to use AI to target key customers

Mr Tanapon says the AI tech revolution becomes a major disruptor challenging brands and marketers across global industry sectors.

Automated personalised contextual marketing using artificial intelligence (AI) is a key strategy in the Thai digital market that could foster organisational efficiency across various functions, according to digital marketing agency YDM Thailand.

The emergence of AI has given rise to this approach that tailors marketing to fit with each customer's unique context.

Marketers and brands can devise strategies that target specific groups with unprecedented real-time precision, said Tanapon Subsomboon, chief executive of YDM Thailand.

He said the AI tech revolution is challenging brands across global industry sectors, especially advertising and marketing, driving them to leverage AI to transform operations and gain a competitive edge.

This disruption is set to streamline business processes and significantly reduce work times, said Mr Tanapon.

The budget for adoption of marketing technology in Thailand accounted for 10% of corporates' marketing budgets in 2023, double the past few years, he said.

Total ad spending in the market last year grew 8-10% from 2022.

Mr Tanapon said enterprises need to apply AI effectively, using insight data to craft strategic roadmaps and embrace automated personalised contextual marketing to capture the market precisely when and where it matters.

The approach enhances companies' potential to increase sales while operating on tighter budgets, he said.

To effectively employ this strategy, Mr Tanapon said consumer data must be meticulously collected and organised to allow AI to analyse consumer insights by understanding the varying contexts, challenges, and needs of each consumer.

This foundation enables proactive marketing planning, ensuring the right content is delivered at the perfect moment. Consequently, each consumer encounters brand communication tailored to their individual context, he said.

"AI is poised to enhance strategic approaches in three key areas: the economy of scope, where personnel can accomplish more tasks; the economy of scale, which enables the production of more goods or services at lower costs; and the economy of speed, significantly reducing the time required to complete tasks many times faster," Mr Tanapon said.

Nuttapon Jitngamphong, chief technology officer at YDM Thailand, said AI is a significant turning point for the advertising industry.

Many agencies have started to bring AI into their workflows. At YDM, the company has embraced AI and data technology across the entire marketing funnel.

It begins with strategic planning, where AI-enhanced social listening tools are used to analyse the business landscape, scout competitor movements, unearth consumer insights, and identify new segments or target groups tailored to business objectives.

In the creative department, AI assists in brainstorming sessions, copywriting, artwork creation, and crafting compelling storyboards for advertisements or product reviews.

In the realm of social media, AI does not only aid in content and artwork conceptualisation but also in trend analysis, enabling the creation of brand-specific content to bolster engagement with target audiences.

The media department leverages AI for planning and research, discovering correlations between media channels and sales, and optimising media spending for maximum return.

Lastly, in the key opinion leader department, AI is used to identify suitable influencers, forecast investment returns, and analyse report data to gauge sales impacts.

Mr Nuttapon said there are four critical weapons that brands and marketers must possess to quickly adapt to the shifts in the AI-driven marketing landscape.

Firstly, it is the skills development of digital marketing professionals who must enhance their AI capabilities by learning to operate various AI tools and utilise AI for data analysis.

Secondly, technology investment that brands need to invest in AI, selecting tools that align with their business objectives.

Thirdly, strategic planning that means brands must craft a clear strategy, establish goals, direction, and methodologies for employing AI to its fullest potential.

Lastly, ethical consideration over which brands must prioritise ethics when using AI, safeguarding personal customer data, and employing AI in a responsible manner.