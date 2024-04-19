Permanent secretary for commerce dies

Permanent secretary for commerce Keerati Rushchano. (Photo: Commerce Ministry)

Keerati Rushchano, the permanent secretary for commerce, died on Friday at the age of 56.

Keerati passed away peacefully at 3.28am on Friday, his family announced.

The senior official had been sent to Ramathibodi Hospital on April 10 after collapsing at his house. He had been diagnosed with an ischemic stroke during his tenure as the Foreign Trade Department director-general.

Keerati was promoted to the position of permanent secretary for commerce in 2002.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

The bathing and chanting rites for him will be announced later.