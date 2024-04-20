FTI preps units for AI, creative sector

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is planning to establish new units to align with the government's policy to promote artificial intelligence (AI) and the creative economy as levers of soft power.

"We will set up new industry units such as creative industries, sports and AI innovation to support Thailand's economic direction," said Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI.

He was speaking after securing at least 80% of the vote from FTI committee members to resume his chairmanship for a second term from 2024 to 2026. There are 366 committee members, comprising executives from 46 industries under the FTI and those working in every province nationwide.

Mr Kriengkrai said he is determined to initiate new projects to better support Thai industries over the next two years, while continuing the work members have already started.

Entrepreneurs need to understand AI to benefit from the technology, which plays an increasingly important role in modern industries, he said.

Last December, the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry announced an AI and cloud policy to promote AI adoption and support domestic AI technology providers.

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong stressed AI and the cloud are essential for the country's digital transformation, adding some obstacles need to be addressed.

He said the challenges include a growing trade deficit from the import of AI technology, limited AI development for domestic services, the public's low AI literacy, an unclear picture of promotion for state and private sector use of AI, and digital fraud enabled by AI.

More private sector representatives were appointed to the National AI Committee, while greater collaboration among state agencies is expected to bolster the AI industry, according to the Digital Economy Promotion Agency.

The FTI needs to work with the government in promoting creative industries and soft power, said Mr Kriengkrai.

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra is leading the national committee on soft power development, which is tasked with pushing 11 areas on a global level.

These areas comprise: fashion, books, films, TV series, festivals, gastronomy, design, tourism, games, music, arts and sports.