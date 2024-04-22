Eateries push local food in casino areas

The Thai Restaurant Association wants a sales space for local eateries in any planned government casino entertainment complex.

The Thai Restaurant Association is asking the government to consider building an integrated entertainment complex, featuring casino, hotel, shopping mall, amusement park and restaurants, in a second-tier area, promoting local dishes to sell in the complex.

"Neighbouring countries have their own casinos and many Thais cross the borders to gamble at them," said Thaniwan Kulmongkol, president of the association, adding Thailand has many entertainment complexes, but no casinos.

Following discussions, the cabinet approved a report from a special House committee regarding the possibility of establishing entertainment complexes with casinos in Thailand.

"Most of the private sector supports such a project, but we still have to wait for clearer terms and conditions," Ms Thaniwan said.

To diversify the economy, the complex should be located in a second-tier area, which could help reduce inequality in the country's tourism industry, she said.

"Why build an entertainment complex in a well-known city such as Pattaya? Lesser-known destinations should host the complex to drive tourism," Ms Thaniwan said.

The government should also consider developing infrastructure in the target province, she said.

Strict regulations must be enforced, such as an age limit and an income threshold for gambling activities, said Ms Thaniwan.

She did not comment on whether locals should be allowed to enter casinos. If Thais are prohibited from entering the premises, they will simply travel to gamble in neighbouring countries, said Ms Thaniwan.

She advised the government to also consider creating a sales area for local restaurants in the complex, or at a minimum serving local dishes in such a complex.

Such a move would generate employment opportunities, promote tourism and support the local economy, said Ms Thaniwan.