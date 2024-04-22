Phuket expects roadshow will lure million extra Chinese

Colourful parasols shield visitors from the sun at a restaurant on a beach on Phuket island. (Photo: Reuters)

PHUKET: Phuket is preparing for an extra one million tourists from China this year, expected after a tourism promotion in three Chinese cities.

Anupab Vejwanichsanong, vice president of the Phuket Administration Organisation, said on Monday the organisers of the roadshow hoped it would attract an additional one million holidaymakers from China to the resort island by the end of this year.

It was expected the additional arrivals would inject about 40 billion baht in tourism-related revenue into the local economy, he said.

Last year the island province had about 1.7 million visitors from China, still far behind the 3.1 million a year before the covid pandemic disrupted global travel.

Phuket local government officials and tourism business representatives met with Chinese travel agents in the cities of Guangzhou, Shanghai and Chengdu from April 8-12.

The Phuket Tourism Association hopes the number of Chinese visitors will return to the pre-covid levels next year.