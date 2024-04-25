Toyota pilots EV pickups in Pattaya

Battery-electric Toyota Hilux Revo pickup trucks fitted out as songtaews prepare to hit the road in Pattaya on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

PATTAYA - Toyota has launched a public transport pilot project in this beach resort city with nine fully electric Hilux Revo pickup trucks.

The project reflects the growing determination of Japanese automakers to challenge Chinese players that have made big inroads in the EV market in Thailand.

The battery EV Revo models have been modified into songtaews for public transport, Toyota Motor Thailand executive vice-president Surapoom Udomwong said Thursday, using the Thai word for pickups that have been repurposed for public transit.

A motorcade of electric pickups drove through the seaside city in Chon Buri, 100km east of Bangkok, where the vehicles were deployed for fixed-route transit.

Japanese carmakers, such as Toyota, Honda and Isuzu, have for decades dominated the Thai auto sector.

But government subsidies and tax incentives have brought a wave of investment from China, with its EV automakers committing more than $1.4 billion worth of investments in Thailand.

Chery Automobile is about to become the eighth Chinese brand to invest in the country, following the likes of BYD, state-owned Changan Automobile and Great Wall Motors, the government said this week.

Toyota, which controls about a third of the Thai market, will deliver a dozen electric pickup trucks to Pattaya.

“This is a memorable day,” said Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet. “Pattaya is a major tourist city for Thailand and so lowering pollution is important.”

Mr Poramet said he hoped to convert Pattaya’s total fleet of 700 songtaews into EVs.

Toyota has previously announced plans to mass-produce the battery Hilux pickup truck by 2025, but did not specify where they would be made.

Pickup trucks account for about half of all vehicle sales in Thailand.

Isuzu plans set up a plant in Thailand to make the electric version of its D-Max pickup, with plans for domestic sales and exports, according to the government.