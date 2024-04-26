Bangkok Bank cuts retail loan rates by 25 bps

Lฺฺฺฺogo of Bangkok Bank. (Photo: Patipat Janthong)

Bangkok Bank said on Friday it will cut its retail loan rates by 25 basis points for a period of six months, effective on April 29, to help vulnerable borrowers reduce their interest burden.

The move follows the Thai Bankers' Association's recent decision for members to cut their rates in response to a government request.

Mr Srettha has repeatedly urged the Bank of Thailand (BoT) to lower the policy rate to bolster the economic recovery.

However, the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) opted to keep the rate unchanged at 2.5% for a third straight meeting earlier this month, noting the Thai economy is sustaining its growth trajectory, surpassing the level of 2023.