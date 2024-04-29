Weather's impact on farming assessed

The impact of receding water levels are evident from a March photo of the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom province. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) is monitoring the extremely hot weather in the country and assessing its effect on the production of agricultural and livestock products.

Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the DIT, said prices of agricultural products remain stable despite the scorching weather and drought conditions.

The department prepared measures to ease the cost of living for consumers and restaurant operators such as sourcing affordable vegetables to be sold nationwide.

In Bangkok and metropolitan areas, 10 kinds of vegetables will be sold at wholesale prices, or 30% cheaper than retail prices, via Thong Fah (Blue Flag) mobile units, he said.

At the provincial level, at least 1,000 kilogrammes of fresh vegetables per area per day will be sold at wholesale prices in 10 provinces that have been experiencing price volatility, using the assistance of provincial commerce officers to identify designated sales areas that are easily accessible, such as city halls, said Mr Wattanasak.

The 10 provinces are: Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Chachoengsao, Ang Thong, Phuket, Narathiwat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Bung Kan, Buri Ram and Nakhon Phanom.

"The extremely hot weather during this period has damaged vegetable production, causing prices to increase. For regions with unreasonably high vegetable prices, the department will act as an intermediary linking producers with markets to sell vegetables at lower prices," he said.

"The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts the weather to be warmer by around 1-3°C, causing the price of vegetables to increase for a while, then decrease once the rainy season starts in May as supply expands."

The DIT is also in talks with the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand and Layer Farmers Association about the increasing price of pork and eggs, respectively.

The weather conditions are affecting livestock, particularly chickens. The proportion of smaller eggs (sizes 3, 4 and 5) increased by 50% during these weather conditions.

The department is coordinating with egg producers to distribute the smaller eggs in various regions under the Blue Flag project.

In terms of pork, production still exceeds demand by roughly 10,000 pigs per day, with the sales price lower than the cost to raise each pig.

The department also plans to distribute pork via the Blue Flag channel, said Mr Wattanasak.

Keitipoom Pruksawan, secretary-general of the Swine Raisers Association, said pig farmers suffered losses of more than 20 billion baht last year and many went bankrupt.

There are only 60,000 to 70,000 pig farmers left, compared with 200,000 in 2023, he said.

It costs 79.05 baht per kg to raise a pig, while the average sales price was 58.75 baht per kg, said Mr Keitipoom. This month the sales price rose to 66 baht per kg.

"I have no idea how many times the pork price will increase or when a suitable price will be reached," he said.