Montara to host Phuket health resort

An artist's rendition of Longevity Plaza, where the health resort at Tri Vananda will be located.

Montara Hospitality Group, the owner and operator of luxury resort Trisara, expects to increase sales of high-priced villas at new project Tri Vananda through a partnership with Swiss holistic health company Clinique La Prairie, offering a health resort within the project.

Kittisak Pattamasaevi, chief executive of Montara, said the group plans to close sales for phase one of the project by next year, with 20 units remaining after 30 were offered for sale four years ago.

"All villa buyers at Tri Vananda will receive membership access to the health resort by Clinique La Prairie, scheduled to open next year," he said. "Phase two will be launched later, featuring 40 units."

Tri Vananda is a wellness resort and villa project located on a 588-rai plot in Thalang district in Phuket, which was formerly a mine.

Part of the plot is used as gardens and farms, supplying trees, flowers, fruit and vegetables to Trisara.

With a total investment of 6.6 billion baht and a development period running until 2028, the project comprises luxury villas for sale under a 90-year leasehold contract, a 40-villa health resort and a wetland nature reserve.

Simone Gibertoni, chief executive of Clinique La Prairie, said the health resort at Tri Vananda will be managed under four pillars: medical, nutrition, well-being and movement. The resort will offer four main programmes: longevity, detox, brain and beauty.

"Well-being is not only about living longer, but also living a better quality life in the final stages," he said during a visit to Phuket last week to launch the partnership.

"With more than 90 years of experience, we will help design and develop the health resort at Tri Vananda, investing in technology and equipment to manage the resort."

Clinique La Prairie's health resort in Phuket will be its fourth, following the flagship in Montreux, Switzerland; one in Anji, China, located 180 kilometres from Shanghai, which opened last week; and another in Saudi Arabia scheduled for 2025.

The four programmes require a minimum one-week stay, priced the same as in Montreux, starting from CHF48,259 (1.95 million baht), covering accommodation, healthy menus, wellness access and limousine service.

Mr Gibertoni said the most popular programmes in Switzerland are longevity and detox, with the average customer age 47, with the customer base evenly split between males and females.

The Swiss company has 2,000 customers from 84 countries around the globe. One of the oldest is a Canadian 93-year-old who has visited the Montreux resort 48 times.

Some 64% of customers return every two years, with 75% opting for a one-week programme and 25% selecting a two-week programme, he said.