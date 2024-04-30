Power demand hits new record amid heatwave

Tourists visit Wat Arun, the Temple of Dawn, in Bangkok on Monday, undeterred by the heatwave. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Electricity usage hit a new daily high of 36,700 megawatts on Monday, when temperatures averaged 35-38°C across the nation, peaking at 42°C, according to energy authorities.

Demand surpassed the previous record, set on April 27, at 8.57pm on April 29 when usage hit 36,356MW.

The hot spell has led to nine record highs being set since Feb 22 when demand was a record 30,989MW, according to official figures .

Electricity consumption in Thailand is usually less than 30,000MW outside the summer, they said.

Before the addition of renewable energy resources, particularly solar power, demand usually peaked in the afternoon, but this shifted to the early hours of the night a few years before the arrival of the Covid 19 pandemic, one official said.

The Energy Policy and Planning Office had expected demand would peak above 35,000MW this year due to the effects of the cyclical El Niño weather pattern, which causes oceans to heat up, increasing temperatures and bringing drought to many countries.



