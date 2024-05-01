DES readies systems to handle 50m digital wallet payments

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry is preparing its systems to support the government's digital wallet handout and ensure smooth implementation for 50 million Thais.

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong directed the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) to oversee security for the 500-billion-baht digital wallet scheme, while the Digital Government Agency (DGA) is responsible for digital ID registration.

The Pheu Thai Party's flagship scheme hands out 10,000 baht to 50 million Thais.

The DGA plans to use its "Tang Rat" super-app to allow people to create a digital ID. The app has around 1.2 million downloads.

Tang Rat hosts 149 state services, with most focused on offering information and allowing people to check their right to access governmental services.

There has not yet been a discussion on how this app will be utilised to support people's payment via the digital wallet, according to DGA.

Tang Rat only supports QR code payment at the moment.

Tang Rat's digital ID system is linked with the Interior Ministry's database, similar to the ThaID app of the Provincial Administration Department.

Users who have already verified their identities with ThaID can use their ID on that app to register with Tang Rat, with no further verification needed.

AVM Amorn Chomchoey, secretary-general of NCSA, said the agency is working with DGA to support the digital wallet scheme.

In terms of security, discussions have started regarding design, threat model and risk assessment, as well as secure coding, smart contract auditing and usage monitoring measurements, in parallel with the prevention of fake apps, he said.

Chitsata Sriprasertsuk, deputy executive director of the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), said in the future digital IDs will be used to access governmental e-services because of their ease of use.

ETDA oversees the digital ID service offering to ensure it is consistent with international standards.

Ms Chitsata said there are 3,830 total government services, of which 2,376 have the potential to become e-services. Of those, 1,626 from 115 agencies had already been developed into e-services.

The National Digital Economy and Society Committee set a goal for 50% of government e-services to be connected with the digital ID system by 2024, before reaching 100% by 2025.

Wisit Wisitsora-at, the DES ministry's permanent secretary, said the ministry will focus on integration of government services with digital ID and verification so that Thais can access government e-services.

There are many state digital ID service providers from government agencies, such as the ThaID app, which has more than 13 million registrants.

The future of digital ID is not just about proving and confirming a registrant's identification, but also showing their qualities, Mr Wisit said.