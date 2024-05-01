Microsoft to build cloud, AI infrastructure in Thailand

Microsoft chairman and chief executive officer Satya Nadella announces a new data centre plan for Thailand on Wednesday in Bangkok. (Photo: Suchit Leesa-nguansuk)

Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella on Wednesday announced a plan to build a new cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure centre in Thailand.

He did not elaborate on the project investment, the location of the country's first Azure data centre or completion schedule. His presentation said only that it would be one of 300 such data centres worldwide.

The announcement in Bangkok came a day after Mr Nadella said the US software company would invest $1.7 billion to build cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Indonesia. He is scheduled to conclude his three-country Southeast Asian tour in Malaysia on Thursday.

“Thailand has an incredible opportunity to build a digital-first, AI-powered future,” Mr Nadella said at the Microsoft Build: AI Day event, which Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also attended.

“Our new data centre region, along with the investments we are making in cloud and AI infrastructure, as well as AI skilling, build on our long-standing commitment to the country and will help Thai organisations across the public and private sector drive new impact and growth.”

The data centre, he said, would expand the availability of Microsoft’s hyperscale cloud services, offering high reliability, performance and compliance with data residency and privacy standards.

The company’s initiative is a response to growing demand for cloud computing services in Thailand from businesses and public sector organisations.

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced a broader commitment to provide AI skills training opportunities for 2.5 million people in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states by 2025. Training and support will be delivered in partnership with governments, nonprofit and corporate organisations, and communities in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The commitment is expected to benefit more than 100,000 individuals in Thailand, Mr Nadella said.

AI has become the primary agenda for Nadella as he exhorts governments and businesses to invest in the technology and train their populations, while talking up the potential of AI to remake entire economies.

As many as 6,000 Thai developers could become AI subject matter experts by learning new skills and earning Microsoft credentials, he said.

Thailand is a rapidly growing market on GitHub, the Microsoft-owned software development, collaboration and innovation platform. More than 900,000 Thailand-based developers used GitHub in 2023, representing 24% year-on-year growth, he said.

He also said that many Thai organisations were using Microsoft’s generative AI-powered solutions, including Advanced Info Service Plc, the National Health Security Office, SCBX Plc and the Council of State.