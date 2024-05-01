Flyers say personal data exposed on Qantas app

Qantas planes are seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney. (Photo: Reuters)

The Australian carrier Qantas apologised on Wednesday after a “technology issue” with its mobile app exposed users’ travel details including their names, flights and points.

The apology came after media reports suggested there was a data breach on its frequent flyer app allowing users access to other passengers’ travel information.

“We apologise to customers impacted by the issue with the Qantas app this morning, which has now been resolved,” the carrier said in a statement.

Multiple local media outlets, citing Qantas customers, reported that some users could see strangers’ full travel information, with at least one user being able to cancel someone else’s tickets.

“Current investigations indicate that it was caused by a technology issue and may have been related to recent system changes,” the airline said.

“At this stage, there is no indication of a cyber security incident.”

Some users reported, however, that the glitch persisted even after the airline said it had fixed the app.

Qantas confirmed that some frequent flyers saw other users’ travel information including names, upcoming flight details, points balance and status.

“No further personal or financial information was shared, and customers would not have been able to transfer or use the Qantas Points of other frequent flyers,” it said.

“We’re not aware of any customers travelling with incorrect boarding passes.”