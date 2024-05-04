SF to celebrate Megabangna

Mr Aboltins says Megabangna set aside a marketing budget of 200 million baht this year to increase customer traffic.

SF Development Co Ltd, the operator of Megabangna, is gearing up to celebrate the mall's 12th anniversary.

Since its launch in 2012, Megabangna has welcomed more than 550 million visitors, illustrating its attraction as a regional retail destination.

The mall has a total retail area of 240,000 square metres, which is fully occupied with 900 stores and kiosks.

The next chapter encompasses future developments at Megabangna and Megacity, including special activities and promotional campaigns held to celebrate the anniversary throughout May, said Maris Aboltins, the new managing director of Megabangna and Megacity.

"I am excited to step into the role of managing director at Megabangna, which presents a remarkable opportunity to deploy more than 15 years of expertise in retail and real estate, reinforcing Megabangna's long-standing promise as 'your everyday meeting place'," he said.

"Our aim is to elevate Megabangna beyond a mere shopping destination to become a central part of life for people of all ages and genders, as well as families. Our mixed-use Megacity project is a prime example of growth and potential, which will be home to residential projects, office buildings, schools, hotels, a sports entertainment complex and many other attractions."

Mr Aboltins outlined the mall's marketing strategy, hosting a variety of campaigns and activities year-round in collaboration with business allies and tenants, particularly during festive periods ranging from New Year to Chinese New Year and Songkran.

Megabangna wants to build on its strengths as the largest shopping and lifestyle destination in eastern Bangkok, emphasising its robust tenant mix that appeals to all walks of life, he said.

"We are committed to continuing our development, catering to the evolving needs of our customers, business partners and the broader community. We are dedicated to playing a key role in advancing Thailand's retail sector, setting new standards," said Mr Aboltins.