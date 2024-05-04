100-company Saudi business mission to visit

Executives accompanying Saudi commerce minister to take part in business matching events

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives at Riyadh Airport to begin an official visit to Saudi Arabia on Oct 20 last year. He was seeking to build on the momentum that followed the full restoration of ties between Thailand and Saudi Arabia earlier in the year. (Photo: Thai Government)

Representatives of more than 100 companies from Saudi Arabia will meet Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to explore investment opportunities in the coming week, according to government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

The executives are accompanying Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, the Saudi commerce minister, who will be making an official visit to the Kingdom from May 8-10.

The participating companies will take part in business matching talks to create a network for commerce and trade and strengthen links between the countries, said Mr Chai.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is also the commerce minister, discussed preparations for the visit on Thursday with the Saudi ambassador to Thailand, Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Alsuhaibani.

The business networking opportunities are part of a follow-up to Mr Srettha’s visit to Saudi Arabia in October last year, when he had one-on-one talks with executives of prominent Saudi Arabian companies.

The business leaders he spoke with agreed to increase investments in food security, energy and petrochemical products, said Mr Chai.

Saudi Arabia has also expressed interest in supporting the government’s much-touted southern Land Bridge project.