Households spend most on travel, petrol, phone bills

A woman buys eggs from a vendor at Sri Kaema Market on Pracharat 2 Road in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district. (File photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Thai household spending on consumer goods in April averaged 18,187 baht, with the biggest expenses being on public transport, petrol and mobile phones, according to a Commerce Ministry survey.

The non-food and alcoholic products category accounted for 58.50% of the total expenditure while the food and non-alcoholic products category comprised the remaining 41.50%, said Poonpong Naiyanapaporn, head of the ministry's Trade Policy and Strategy Office.

Costs of public transport, petrol and mobile phones totaling 4,267 baht made up the biggest chunk of spending in the first category. Spending on food for cooking at home amounting to 1,651 baht, the most in the second category.

Mr Poonpong said the consumer confidence index declined to 51.9 in April, down from 54.1 in March, but had remained above the 50 mark for 17 straight months. The decline was due to the Thai economy yet to reach full recovery mode despite a boost from Songkran celebrations, amid worries about higher costs of living and expenses for the new school term.

Meanwhile, Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Internal Trade Department (DIT), said officials are closely monitoring the prices of goods affected by extremely hot weather conditions, such as fresh vegetables and fruits.

"All street food vendors and eateries must clearly show the price of each dish. The DIT will launch random inspections to see if vendors increase prices unfairly. The public can send tip-offs via our hotline 1596. Wrongdoers can face a fine of up to 140,000 baht or a jail sentence of up to seven years," Mr Wattanasak said.